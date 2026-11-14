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Eric Wilson on Defense's Aggressive Blitz Rate, Competitive NFC North Division, Border Battle, Kirk Cousins
11 days ago
Vikings Entertainment Network's Tatum Everett sits down with Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson to discuss how he's carried momentum from his career-best year into this season, the defense's aggressive blitz rate, the competitive NFC North division, playing in the Border Battle against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Kirk Cousins' return and more.