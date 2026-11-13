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Students protest Irvington Community Schools budget cuts amid class cancellations
11 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Irvington Community Schools students led a protest against controversial budget cuts after staff call-offs canceled classes for a second consecutive day at the ICS middle school and preparatory academy. Students gathered at Irvington Elementary School, which resumed classes Friday, then marched to Irvington Middle School and Irvington...
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