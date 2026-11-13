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Navy Athletics Media Links and Videos for Friday
11 days ago
Navy built a four touchdown lead then saw it completely evaporate. Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez saved the day by directing a late touchdown drive that gave Navy a 42-35 victory. The Navy Football Podcast team talks about what happened during a wild day in Annapolis. We look ahead to the Senior Day game against Memphis and talk Army-Navy date change (Navy Football Podcast): https://www.podpage.com/navy-football-podcast/reviewing-a-wild-and-whacky-navy-victory-over-temple/