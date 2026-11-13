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GAME DAY: WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS CONFERENCE CHALLENGE, OPENS AGAINST NO. 10 HOLY FAMILY
7 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The College of Staten Island women's basketball team opens its home schedule with a pair of contests at the 2026-27 Conference Challenge, beginning Friday evening against nationally ranked No. 10 Holy Family University. The Dolphins are hosting the Tigers, Post University, and Assumption University for the two-day event. CSI will then face Post on Saturday afternoon to close out the weekend.
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