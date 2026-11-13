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Two New Fall Out Boy Singles
11 days ago
Alternative rock band Fall Out Boy has released two new singles, "Aces" and "Doomsday Generation (Slacker For The Ages)," the latter track featuring New York hardcore legend Walter Schreifels of Gorilla Biscuits and Youth of Today fame. These two singles have been released alongside the announcement of their US and Europe 'Twilight of the Punks' tour slated for 2027. The US tour dates are supported by The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far, while the European tour dates are supported by A Day to Remember and Neck Deep. You can listen to both of the new singles here: