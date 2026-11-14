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Capital Audiofest 2026: MoFi Distribution Makes the Case for Analog Excellence With Diapason, Wolfram Electric and Thorens
By Ian White,11 days ago
We’re all living in MoFi’s analog playback world now. Some of the competition just hasn’t figured that out yet. While much of the high-end audio industry continues to chase increasingly expensive digital sources, elaborate amplification, and loudspeakers capable of rearranging the furniture, MoFi Distribution has been quietly assembling one of the more formidable analog portfolios in the business. Its recent moves into Japanese moving-coil cartridges with Nagaoka and Etsuro Urushi, the addition of AudioDesk’s record cleaning systems, and its decision to give Italian loudspeaker manufacturer Diapason a serious American relaunch suggest a company that understands where the most committed vinyl enthusiasts are spending their money.