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Greylan James
11 days ago
Review Summary: From grating vocals, immature songwriting, and the worst cover song known to man, Greylan James does pretty much everything wrong on his self-titled debut. When an artist releases a self-titled album, especially in country music, you expect them to put their best foot forward, showcasing either their strongest material or their most personal work. Here, Greylan James does neither. Across fourteen tracks, James wallows in alcohol, whines over a lost lover, describes a troubling sexual encounter with his ex-girlfriend, and finally ends with the single worst cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" to ever grace this planet.