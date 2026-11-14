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The Able Games gives a platform for children to express themselves through exercise
By Ray Mosley, KVRR News,11 days ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) - Here at the TNT's Able games, kids from all over the state of North Dakota showcase their talents through exercise. Script: The Able Games was founded by former NFL player, Connor McGovern who first attended a special Olympics weightlifting event, and was amazed at how strong those athletes were.