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Fatal Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-25 in Lone Tree
By Leah Fraser,10 days ago
A fatal motorcycle crash near County Line Road shut down southbound Interstate 25 in Lone Tree shortly after midnight. The crash happened near milepost 195. A Colorado State Patrol account on X said it forced the southbound closure, and law enforcement officers investigated, though immediate details about the victim, the cause and the number of vehicles involved weren't available. Dan Boniface reported those developments for The Denver Gazette.