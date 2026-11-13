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Oregon Book Awards Author Tour Visits Albany and Central Oregon
By Susan Moore,11 days ago
On an autumn weekend in October, the Oregon Book Awards Author tour visited Albany, Redmond and Sisters. Oregon Book Awards authors Zoey Abbott, Courtney Gould and Karen Thompson Walker shared their work with audiences at the Chapter House in Albany, Redmond Library and Paulina Springs Bookstore. Author Zoey Abbot said, “All the folks at the venues were wonderful. And it was a pleasure to get to hear the authors read and learn more about their work and process.”
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