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Doctors are told to push through. For addiction, that can be deadly. [PODCAST]
By The Podcast by KevinMD,11 days ago
Medicine rewards pushing through, but for a doctor with an addiction, pushing through can be deadly. Anthony Grandelis is an OB/GYN hospitalist in New York City and a physician in recovery from addiction. This episode is based on his article “The danger of worshipping resilience in medicine,” published on KevinMD. You will hear how he went to treatment during residency with his family’s support, relapsed as an attending after saying yes to everything, and faced threats to his license at an institution that called his advocacy unprofessional. He explains why resilience has shifted from an internal strength to an external pressure, why asking for help early protects careers, and how a physician health program helped protect his license through a relapse. He also proposes bringing recovery principles such as honesty, surrender, and community into medicine, from peer review to support groups for the trauma clinicians see every day. Press play to hear his advice for any clinician who is still pushing through and afraid to say, “I need help.”