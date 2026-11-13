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Forget Crowded Big Bear, California's Affordable Nearby Mountain Town Is A Breathtaking Recreation Paradise
By Editor recommendations,5 days ago
Attracting more than 7 million annual visitors, Big Bear is undoubtedly one of the premier mountain town destinations in southern California. Much of that appeal is aided by its scenic location within the 60-mile-long San Bernardino Mountains (aka the "Alps of Southern California"), which is centered around a 7-mile-long lake with 22 miles of shoreline. But given that prices often rise by demand and notoriety, anyone seeking fewer crowds and a more affordable experience should seek other travel options. That's where nearby Running Springs comes in. It offers an alternative mountain setting and majestic adventure haven for those who visit.