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Sherman family searching for diabetic alert dog to help 3-year-old daughter battling Type 1 diabetes
By Olivia Thompson,11 days ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to spot the signs of a disease that often goes unnoticed in children. One Sherman family is navigating their three-year-old daughter’s life-changing diagnosis and looking for a four-legged lifesaver. In parenthood, the “terrible twos” took on a...
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