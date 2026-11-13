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First working waterfront conference highlights lingering challenges from 2024 storms
11 days ago
Nearly three years since the devastating January storms that ravaged Maine's coast, the state's working waterfront says it is still feeling the effects. Groups from across Maine's coastal community gathered in Bar Harbor Thursday and Friday for the first ever Maine Working Waterfront Conference to discuss the lingering impacts of storm damage as well as other pre-existing challenges facing the seafood industry.