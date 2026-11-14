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City of D’Iberville celebrates opening of Gulf Distributing Warehouse
By Brynne Baxley,11 days ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WXXV)-A major business expansion is officially open in D’Iberville. Gulf Distributing celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated energy management warehouse. Located on Suzanne Drive, officials say the $2.2 million facility will help boost Red Bull distribution along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. D’Iberville City Manager...
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