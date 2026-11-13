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American Red Cross Blood Donation: Critical Holiday Needs in Murfreesboro & Rutherford County
8 days ago
Critical blood donation shortages hit local hospitals hardest during the busy holiday season, making community partnerships essential for saving lives. Bryan Barrett sits down with John Mitchell, Executive Director of the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, alongside Scott Furniss, Chief Financial Officer at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, and Blood Services Account Representative Scarlett James. Together, they unpack the vital logistics of local blood collection, revealing how Ascension St. Thomas relies on roughly 8,000 units of blood annually to keep Rutherford County patients safe.