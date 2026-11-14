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Most Orange County football leagues changing to five-team format for 2027 season
By Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone,11 days ago
Realignment for most of Orange County’s high school football leagues into a five-team format for the 2027 season will begin in December, according to Ray Elliott, president of the Orange County Football Committee and Athletic Director at El Dorado. The Trinity League consisting of Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Orange...