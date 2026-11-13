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Outlaws volleyball two wins from 2A semifinals
By yumapioneer,11 days ago
Yuma High School’s volleyball team entered Friday evening two wins from advancing to the Class 2A semifinals at the Denver Coliseum. The Outlaws opened state play Thursday morning with a sweep of Akron, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19. That sent them into a rematch with No. 1 Wiggins, which won the Patriot League featuring several 3A state qualifiers. Yuma dropped that match in three sets.