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Edward Philip Shea 1942-2026
By yumapioneer,11 days ago
Edward passed away November 5, 2026 after a short illness. He had been living in Pueblo, Colorado with his wife Virginia, son Steve and daughter in-law-law Karen for the last seven years. Karen and Steve moved to Pueblo in 2019 to pursue careers with Veteran’s Affairs, so Ed and Virginia decided to move with them. They previously lived next door in Aurora for 10 years, to Steve and Karen where they helped with their grandchildren Liam and Henry.
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