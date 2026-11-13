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Jacquelyn Barnes 1937-2026
By yumapioneer,11 days ago
Jacquelyn Barnes, age 89, peacefully went home to Jesus on November 8, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born Jacquelyn Zinn on September 30, 1937, in Amarillo, Texas to Jack and Bernice Zinn, she and her four sisters moved with their mom to Washburn, Illinois when Jackie was in 6th grade. Her second day of school, she met her husband-to-be, Donald Franklin Barnes, in a one-room schoolhouse.