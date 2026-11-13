undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why It Can Still Snow When It’s Above Freezing
10 days ago
Have you ever seen snow, but it just feels like a mild day outside? Maybe you looked at your phone, saw 36 or 37 degrees, and wondered if the weather app was wrong. It’s not. I’m WeatherBug meteorologist Cate Kerrigan, and “it can’t snow, it’s above freezing!” is one of the most common misconceptions I hear every winter. Here’s why 32°F isn’t the magic cutoff for snow that most people think it is, and what to look at instead.
2