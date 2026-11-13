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Mosheim Hits Pause on Data Center Rules as Over 30 Residents Pack Town Hall
By Alexa Benson,10 days ago
Mosheim's Planning Commission hit the brakes on a proposed data-center zoning ordinance Thursday night, voting instead to table the measure while town officials sort out whether a moratorium makes more sense. More than 30 residents packed the small boardroom at Mosheim Town Hall to hear Conor Franklin lay out rules for an industry that, as of now, has no actual project on the table in Mosheim.
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