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California Approves 3.4 Billion for Major Transportation Projects to Enhance Safety and Sustainability
9 days ago
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) recently approved $3.4 billion for more than 120 transportation projects to improve highway safety, strengthen critical infrastructure and expand transportation options statewide. More than 75 percent of today’s investment ($2.7 billion) features annual funding to support approximately 600 local governments and regional transportation authorities to maintain bridges, reduce commute times, improve safety, cut greenhouse gas emissions and expand transportation services to communities throughout the state.