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Week in review: School screens, rodeo debate, $7.4M funding round
By Charlene Arsenault,10 days ago
Hurricane Betty’s loses licenses after deadly shooting. Worcester’s License Commission voted unanimously Thursday to revoke Hurricane Betty’s liquor and entertainment licenses, effectively closing the Southbridge Street strip club following an Oct. 11 shooting that killed Steven Joseph and wounded another man. Joseph’s girlfriend, Nisha Berry, pleaded for the closure, describing how their 4-year-old son struggles to understand his father’s death. Police detailed numerous violations, including operating beyond permitted capacity, serving alcohol after the required cutoff and failures involving security screening and notification of police. Commissioners rejected the club’s proposed reforms and refused to delay the revocations pending an appeal. Read more.