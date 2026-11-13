undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana Honors LG&E’s Lauren Shemwell as 2026 Big of the Year at Third Annual Big Breakfast
11 days ago
Press Release: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. Annual event raises funds to connect more youth with trusted adult mentors. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana (BBBSKY) recognized Lauren Shemwell as its 2026 Big of the Year during the nonprofit's Third Annual Big Breakfast on Thursday, November 12, at The Vista at Origin Park in Clarksville, Indiana. This recognition honors an outstanding volunteer mentor, known as a Big, who has gone above and beyond for their mentee, or Little, and for advancing the nonprofit's mission.