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Expansion Roundup: A First, a 200th and an Idaho Debut
By FER Edit,11 days ago
As November gets underway, chains are growing in new directions, from launching a franchise program to celebrating the culmination of yet another partnership. • The Melt: The fast-casual “better burger” brand has signed its first franchise development agreement—an eight-unit deal in Texas with veteran restaurant operator Syed Ahmad. Ahmad was one of the original Jack in the Box franchisees, and he’s also owned and operated 90 Burger King restaurants, 64 Denny’s locations, three Dunkin locations and 11 Popeyes restaurants throughout his career. Locations will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin markets. Founded in San Francisco in 2011, The Melt has 24 company-owned units.
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