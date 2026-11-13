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York Space Systems Posts $807.4M Q3 Loss After $749.7M Pentagon Contract Charge
9 days ago
Reported on Nov. 13, York Space Systems posted a third-quarter net loss of $807.4 million, widening sharply from a $20.1 million net loss in the same quarter a year earlier. The quarterly loss was driven by a $749.7 million noncash goodwill impairment charge—roughly $750 million—stemming from heightened uncertainty surrounding the timing of future Pentagon contract awards.