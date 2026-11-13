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ABC57 speaks to South Bend Cubs Owner, Andrew Berlin on what 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' means to the community
By Pareese Payton,11 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field kicked off the holiday season Friday, Nov. 13 with the opening of its 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' featuring more than a million Christmas lights, seasonal food, and activities throughout the ballpark. The South Bend Cubs are bringing 45 nights of holiday lights...
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