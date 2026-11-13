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7 Appliances That Keep Using Electricity When You’re Not — One Could Be Costing You More Than You Think
By Our Editorial Commitment,8 days ago
Your television is off, the microwave isn’t cooking, and nobody has touched the printer in three days. Yet your electricity meter keeps moving. Welcome to the curious world of standby power, where household appliances continue drawing electricity even when nobody asks them to do anything. Some of these devices...