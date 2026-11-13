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Things to Do in West Michigan: Shopping, Wine, Theater & Food Festivals
By West Michigan Tourist Association,7 days ago
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in West Michigan this November! From an evening of holiday shopping and special discounts in Downtown Holland to a cozy afternoon of wine and book swapping at Modales Winery, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Catch a fresh take on the classic love story of Romeo & Juliet at The Mendel Center in Benton Harbor, or head to Grand Rapids for the International Wine, Beer & Food Festival, featuring more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out, a unique local experience, live entertainment, or a delicious weekend adventure, these West Michigan events are the perfect excuse to get out and explore!