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Is Friday the 13th Actually More Dangerous for Drivers? Crash Data Tells a Surprising Story
By Our Editorial Commitment,7 days ago
Friday the 13th has inspired horror movies, nervous passengers, and plenty of jokes about bad luck. It also has a reputation for turning ordinary commutes into potential disasters. But researchers who examined actual traffic accidents found something more interesting than a simple case of unlucky drivers. Some studies suggest the...