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A Used Car Can Have a Clean Title and Still Hide a Troubling History
By Our Editorial Commitment,9 days ago
A clean title sounds reassuring. It suggests a car has escaped the kind of damage that turns a bargain into an expensive headache. Unfortunately, that little piece of paperwork doesn’t tell the whole story. A used car can carry a clean title despite a serious accident, flood exposure, questionable repairs, or a history that never made it into the right database.