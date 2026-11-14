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Stephens College's Naomi Franco named AMC Assistant Coach of the Year
By Lani Hines, KOMU 8 Digital Sports Producer,11 days ago
Stephens College assistant volleyball coach Naomi Franco won the American Midwest Conference Assistant Coach of the Year award, the team announced Thursday. Franco, a former outside hitter for Mizzou volleyball, signed with Szent Benedek Röplabda Akadémia, a volleyball team in Hungary, after her college career. She spent half a season in Hungary before returning to Columbia to join the Stephens College coaching staff in July 2025.