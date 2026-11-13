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7 Things You Should Never Agree to at a Car Dealership Without Reading the Fine Print
By Our Editorial Commitment,7 days ago
A car dealership can make an expensive decision sound incredibly simple. A salesperson offers a protection package, the finance manager mentions a slightly higher monthly payment, and suddenly a few signatures stand between you and the keys. Sounds straightforward, right?. But that paperwork definitely deserves more than just a quick...