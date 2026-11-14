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Winter-like temperatures, no rain this weekend; Warmer next week
By Ben Lang,11 days ago
Friday felt like a winter day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to low 60s, about 10° or more below average for November 13th in our area. Winter-like cold continues this weekend. Friday night features our first widespread freeze of the fall season. A freeze warning runs from midnight to 8AM for most of our area Friday and Saturday night.