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‘Girl Yeti and a Spaceship’ film premiere | Juneau Legacy Challenge | Tidal Echoes seeks submissions | Multicultural Night at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé
By Bostin Christopher, KTOO,11 days ago
Juneau Afternoon recorded live on Friday, November 13, 2026. The latest film from Anton Doiron, “Girl Yeti and a Spaceship,’ premieres Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Town Theater. Anton and cast share details on making this Juneau indie.