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Klipsch Split Every Earcup of Its Stratos Headphones Into a Tiny Two-Way Speaker
By Ryan Calder,11 days ago
Back in January, we watched Klipsch stroll into CES with three Atlas headphones alongside a master plan to get more serious about personal audio again. And it’s all part of their 80th birthday celebration. Since then, the Arkansas-born speaker outfit has spent the year celebrating the old-fashioned way, with a revived 1946 Klipschorn and a horn-loaded collab with OJAS.