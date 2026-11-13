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Just Across The River Is A Massachusetts City With Quaint Shops, Tasty Eats, And Quick Train Access Into Boston
By Kaylee Giacomini-Moran,11 days ago
Boston is home to one of the top five largest metro areas in the U.S. according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and that population sprawl extends into nearby communities that offer city amenities with a smaller town feel. Chelsea — which has a considerable immigrant population, great food, and colorful storefronts — is one of those cities. Part of what makes Chelsea so appealing is how easy it is to reach from Boston. In just a 10-minute train ride, visitors can immerse themselves in an entirely new city.
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