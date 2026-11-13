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Haverhill Dumps Flock Cameras as Massachusetts Weighs Statewide Privacy Rules
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,11 days ago
Haverhill has pulled the plug on its automatic license plate reader cameras, telling Flock Safety to remove the devices even as the city's own police force credited them with helping solve crimes. The decision, confirmed on Nov. 5, makes Haverhill the latest of roughly two dozen Massachusetts communities to walk away from the surveillance technology, while state lawmakers continue to sit on a bill that could set uniform privacy rules statewide.
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