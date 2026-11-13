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Five BU Alumni Sue Over Alleged Data Theft First Revealed in a Single X Post
By Benjamin Cortez,11 days ago
Five Boston University graduates have filed three separate class-action lawsuits in Boston federal court, accusing their alma mater of failing to protect their personal data from an alleged theft that, so far, rests entirely on a single post on X. The lawsuits, filed Wednesday and Thursday, seek lead-plaintiff status on behalf of a broader class of former students and staff who say their sensitive information was put at risk.