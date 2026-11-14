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Defendant Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Police Officers
11 days ago
CASE: Malcolm Wilcox (Case #20FE006585) PROSECUTOR: Deputy District Attorney Jordan Avey, Major Crimes Unit. The Honorable Ernest Sawtelle sentenced Malcolm Wilcox to 74 years to life in prison. A prior strike conviction for first-degree burglary was also found to be true. On October 13, 2026, Wilcox was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. The jury also found true allegations that the attempted murders were committed against peace officers performing their duties and use of firearm allegations.