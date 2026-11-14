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LAUSD Administrator Nguyen Topples Establishment Pick for Long Beach College Board Seat
By Jake Rodriguez,11 days ago
Huy “Henry” Nguyen, a Los Angeles Unified administrator who has never held public office, won the Area 5 seat on Long Beach City College's Board of Trustees, receiving 53.1% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election. He defeated businesswoman Susana Gonzalez Edmond by 2,481 votes, despite her endorsements from the mayor and much of the City Council. Area 5 covers parts of Lakewood, East Long Beach and California Heights.
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