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Winter is coming and NCDOT is preparing for a cold, wet season; A look at the plan
By WWAY News,11 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) — North Carolina transportation officials say they are stocked, equipped and ready for winter weather, with more than 220,000 tons of salt available after back-to-back storms strained supplies last season. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is preparing for what officials expect could be a very...
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