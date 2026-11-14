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Eaton Fire Destroyed His Archive, So Altadena Artist's Daughter Rebuilds It By Hand
By Juliette Kessler,11 days ago
The Eaton Fire destroyed the private work and collections kept in John Outterbridge’s Altadena home, including decades of slides, photographs and artwork. The loss was a major blow to the record of one of the most significant figures to emerge from California’s Black Arts Movement—but it was not the only place where records of his life and work were held.