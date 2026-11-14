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Rubio acknowledges 'people are struggling' economically in speech after GOP midterm wipeout
By BEN FINLEY - Associated Press,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a sweeping speech to fellow conservatives on Friday evening acknowledging that Americans are struggling in the current economy, while also railing against what he called the “weaponization” of international law to constrain the U.S. from acting in its own interests.