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Chelsea Trooper Draws Gun on Man Wielding Knife in Stolen Carjacking Vehicle
By Benjamin Cortez,7 days ago
A Massachusetts State Police trooper drew her firearm on a knife-wielding driver in a Chelsea parking lot on Wednesday after spotting a vehicle connected to an out-of-state carjacking rolling north on Broadway around 10 a.m. The driver, identified by police as 33-year-old Igor Laurenco of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, got out of the car as the trooper approached and brandished a large knife at her, according to police.
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