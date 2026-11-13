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UW-Michigan State kickoff time pushed back after travel delays
By CAMERON VAN TIL,11 days ago
UPDATE: This story was updated Friday evening after the FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop and again after the kickoff time was changed. The UW Huskies football team’s road game against Michigan State on Saturday has been pushed back to 2:30 p.m. Pacific time due to Washington’s flight being delayed more than six hours as a result of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop on Friday.