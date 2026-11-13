undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Mifflin Mom Wanted on Warrants Gives Birth in Bathroom, Baby Found in Toilet
By Hannah Wilson,10 days ago
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh — Newborn Treatment Location. A West Mifflin woman already wanted on two arrest warrants was taken into custody last month after she unexpectedly gave birth inside her bathroom, with dispatch relaying that Katich told 911 the newborn was in the toilet bowl, covered in blood and crying. Officers and medics removed the newborn from the toilet. The baby later tested positive for cannabinoids and cocaine at a Pittsburgh hospital, according to police.
10