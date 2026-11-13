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Durham County Fire Leaves Building Unrecognizable Near Westgate Recycling Center
By Brynn Hawthorne,11 days ago
A building off Southview Road in Durham County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, leaving behind a charred, unrecognizable shell in a heavily wooded area near the Westgate Recycling Center in eastern Durham County. Sky 5 captured aerial footage of the wreckage before 7:30 a.m., showing the scope of the damage from above.
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