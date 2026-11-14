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Iowa Supreme Court Reinstates Murder Conviction in Rico's Bar Killing
By Tanya Bittner,11 days ago
Iowa's highest court has reversed course on a case that hinged on where a sheriff's deputy sat during a murder trial, reinstating a second-degree murder conviction tied to a fatal 2022 shooting at Rico's bar in Des Moines. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that having a deputy stationed near the witness stand during the defendant's testimony did not violate his right to be presumed innocent, overturning a lower appellate decision that had ordered a completely new trial.
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